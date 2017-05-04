Man builds the Gymkhana DIY course of his dreams





Tyler Witte is a dreamer. He’s also a stunt driver, which helped when it came to fulfilling his dream of building his own Gymkhana-like course.

Recently, Witte made that dream come true by finally building the car he wanted for the feat and getting a friend to let him use his property and heavy machinery to build the obstacles he had envisioned. “Dream it, built it, shred it.” is the video he produced from it, and it’ll blow your mind.

As Witte told Speedhunters in an interview, “What Ken Block has brought to the automotive world through his videos has inspired and influenced an entire generation and car culture. I decided I wanted to make my own video, but really had no idea how difficult it would end up being.”

After lots of mechanical issues and hurdles (which are usually the case when it comes to large projects like this), Witte and a crew spent five 16-hour-long days building everything he wanted for the course. They then spent two days filming in New Jersey and did additional filming in Ohio.

The result is a stupendous effort that comes off as a blue collar version of Ken Block’s infamous Gymkhana, all highlighted by Witte’s uncanny driving skills. Don’t let people ever tell you that dreams don’t come true.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!