Man chases grizzly bear and faces the consequences

In the video, Lawrence Lane Kennedy of Browning, along with a friend, was shown driving his truck and chasing a grizzly bear across a stubble field, clearly harassing the animal for an extended period. Or a lot longer than it takes to scare the animal away from livestock, which is how he explained why he did what he did to the Independent Record.

From the Record:

When contacted by the Independent Record in March, Kennedy said the bear had come within 100 yards of a herd of cows that were calving. Chasing the grizzly was not meant to “bother” the bear but to move it away, as they felt it was an immediate danger to the livestock, he said.

Federal authorizes investigated the incident after Kennedy posted the video (shot by his friend, Stephan Upham) on his Facebook page on March 19 and wound up charging him with violating the Endangered Species Act.

Originally he pleaded not guilty but then agreed to a plea bargain. He was fined $400 along with a $25 processing fee for unlawfully harassing a threatened species.

