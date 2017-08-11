Man claims to have found a burning meteorite in yard, but is it real?

A man in Georgia claims to have found a burning meteorite in a small impact crater in his yard and captured video footage of his discovery moments after impact on July 21.

But is it real?

“It was so loud that I thought there had been a car accident on the road in front of my house,” Jay Sullivent of Appling told Caters News via Daily Mail. “When I got over to the crater it was around 15 inches deep and about the same across. The rock in the middle was glowing red.”

Though several media outlets are reporting the incident, it didn’t happen. The video is fake.

“Back street Hollywood school of acting. Fake,” wrote one observant commenter on the Daily Mail post.

Indeed, bad acting and bad script.

The American Meteor Society set the record straight, telling GrindTV in an email that the video is “Totally 100 percent fake. Meteorites are NOT hot when they hit the ground contrary to popular belief, which is based mostly on Hollywood movies. Meteorites are cold when they hit the ground and do not burn, cause fires and are not hot to the touch. A meteorite that size would also not leave an impact crater.”

“First off, meteorites don’t start forest fires,” Mike Hankey, director of operations at the American Meteor Society, told the Washington Post in an April 25, 2016 article the AMS referenced to. “A meteor explodes so high up the atmosphere that it’s cold when it hits the ground.”

From the same Post story:

Meteors aren’t even “on fire” as they shoot across the sky; it’s actually the air around the meteoroid that becomes superheated, which causes the space rock to shed debris, which is what creates the glowing streak across the sky.

So, no, a burning meteorite was not found in a small impact crater in Georgia. It is fake news.

