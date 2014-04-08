Man-eating crocodile captured in Uganda





A 2,200-pound man-eating crocodile that terrorized villages along the shores of Lake Victoria was captured by Uganda Wildlife Authority officials in Jinja, Uganda, last week after a four-day hunt.

The 18-foot reptile, estimated to be 80 years old, was trapped with meat on a hook, according to New Vision, Uganda’s leading daily.

With more than 100 relieved residents looking on, the crocodile was brought to shore at Kakira landing and secured in the back of a truck for transport to Murchison Falls National Park more than 120 miles to the northwest. Presumably the crocodile will be placed in an enclosure and put on public display, though its fate was unclear.

Residents that lived in terror of the giant crocodile just want it to be long gone, knowing it had killed and possibly eaten six people in the area and maimed several others.

“Residents appealed to UWA to hunt the crocodile following the death of a resident from Kakira town council in Jinja district,” UWA official Sulani Tumanya told New Vision.

The man was a fisherman, and only his tattered clothes were left behind floating on the water, John Kamawu of the Kakira town council told New Vision.

Kamawu said fishermen on Lake Victoria feared being eaten. But now that the dangerous reptile has been captured, they will resume fishing with a renewed confidence.

“We trapped it two years ago, but it managed to escape,” UWA official Oswald Tumanya told New Vision.

Once the crocodile was secured, many of the residents crowded in to touch the scaly animal or get photos of what might be the largest crocodile in Africa, if not the entire world. The world record was a saltwater crocodile that measured 21 feet and was 103 pounds heavier than this one; it died in captivity in the Philippines last year.

According to the MailOnline, crocodiles are the third-most-dangerous predator in Africa after the hippopotamus and the lion, and they’re believed to be responsible for 275 to 745 attacks on people a year, most of them fatal.

Hopefully, Uganda Wildlife Authority officials removed the most hostile crocodile of the Jinja region. For the fishermen’s sake.

