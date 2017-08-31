Man eluding police runs into ocean, swims with shark nearby

A 20-year-old man eluded police for more than three hours by swimming in the ocean. Fortunately, he also eluded a shark that was swimming near him, as captured by drone footage from the Surf City Police Department.

Officers in the coastal town in North Carolina pulled over a suspicious car that drove fast past them. When they approached the car, they noticed a controlled substance and asked the driver to get out of the car, as reported by WWAY.

That’s when Zachary Kingsbury took off running toward the ocean and began swimming away. The Surf City Police Department used a drone to follow him. Footage shows Kingsbury swimming and a shark cruising nearby, WECT reported:

Kingsbury appeared unaware of the shark’s presence. The drone eventually ran out of batteries, prompting police to call in the Coast Guard and the North Topsail Beach Police, since he was swimming toward North Topsail.

“After 60 minutes of flight time, Kingsbury was over 4,000 feet offshore and visual contact was lost,” Surf City Police said in a statement, according to the Charlotte Observer. “At that point, the operation became a rescue operation.”

The incident began around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and ended at 7:45 p.m. when Kingsbury was arrested at North Topsail Beach and taken to Pender County Jail. He was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and marijuana up to half an ounce.

The passenger with Kingsbury also was arrested on the scene.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Kingsbury had to be convinced to come to shore. Had he known about the shark, he might have been convinced sooner.

Read more about sharks on GrindTV

