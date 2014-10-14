Manatees Charging Standup Paddlers

Earlier this year, we posted a video of what appears to be a standup paddler intentionally paddling over a manatee. Not cool. Manatees are protected by two federal laws: The Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 and the Endangered Species Act of 1973. They’re also protected by the Florida Manatee Sanctuary Act of 1978.

So, what do you do in the event that manatees charge at you like torpedoes during a leisurely paddle? Like the standup paddlers in the video above, it’s probably best to stop paddling and let them pass. But really, you should always keep an eye out for what’s in surrounding water. And just avoid the sea cows altogether. It is the law.





Click here for more videos.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!