May has been a busy month on Mount Everest, with an unprecedented number of climbers making their way up the mountain. The world’s highest peak even received a visit from This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who hiked to Everest base camp over the weekend, CNN reports. She made the journey with a group of friends as part of Eddie Bauer’s #WHYIHIKE campaign. They were led by guide Melissa Reid, the first American woman to summit and descend the mountain without supplemental oxygen.

“There is so much magic in these mountains.” Moore wrote on Instagram after reaching base camp. “They represent adventure in the grandest form and in a language all their own.”

This isn’t her first time tackling a high-altitude climb. Last fall, she summited Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa. To do it, she spent a week living in a tent on the mountain, even though she had never camped before. In our Q&A with her from September, she told us that the trip had a profound effect on her, and she was looking forward to her next adventure. With this Everest trip under her belt, it seems Moore may have caught the climbing bug.

Unfortunately, Moore’s climb on Everest comes at a troubling time for the mountain. The peak is littered with refuse from past expeditions, and there has been unprecedented overcrowding on the summit this month. That has created long lines and made an already dangerous journey even more fraught. So far, 11 climbers have died on Everest, making this climbing season one of the deadliest on record.

One issue on the mountain is the presence of inexperienced climbers attempting to reach the summit, which creates dangerous situations for other mountaineers and the Sherpas who guide them. Moore and her crew, however, stuck with a more manageable trip to base camp, located at an altitude of about 17,600 feet. But that doesn’t mean it was easy. Reflecting on the journey in an Instagram post, she wrote about mastering the art of “pressure breathing” to make the most of limited oxygen and the importance of pushing through even when things got difficult. Following Reid’s advice, she used the experience as a chance to meditate and center herself.

“I’m slowly learning that I feel most like me when I’m outdoors,” she wrote. “There’s something entirely refreshing about being tasked with nothing more than breathing and slowly putting one foot in front of the other.”