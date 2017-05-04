Martin Letourneur SUP Surfing in France

Paddler Martin Letourneur is quickly becoming one of Europe’s top new talents. The Frenchman recently won the Haywood Newkirk, Sr. All Waterman Award at the 2017 Wrightsville SUP Surf Pro-Am and is showing no signs of slowing down. In this recent edit, he takes us on a tour of his home break in the North Brittany region of France. Good waves, good surfing, good entertainment. What more could we ask for?

from Letourneur’s big win in Wrightsville.

of the Frenchman shredding on the Brittany coast.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!