Massive grouper yanks angler overboard in wild scene off Florida





A novice angler discovered recently that trying to land a massive goliath grouper from a small boat with no rail and an unstable fighting chair is no simple task.

In the accompanying footage, the South Carolina angler, named Dustin, is battling an estimated 500-pound grouper off Boca Grande Pass in Florida.

He’s taking advice from the guide, and doing well enough, until the fish bolts to his left and sounds, pulling Dustin overboard.

“That’s a big one… Oh my god!” a woman on the board the vessel says, while Dustin flips backwards into the water.

The rod is tethered to the boat with a rope–the guide apparently has been through this before–and Dustin is quickly hauled to the surface, then hands the rod to the guide.

After re-boarding the vessel, though, Dustin continues the battle and reels the mighty fish to the surface, where it’s quickly unhooked and released.

“It was one of the toughest battles we’ve seen yet,” says a description by Big Bully Outdoors, which uploaded the video to YouTube last week.

Atlantic goliath groupers, which can measure 8 feet and weigh nearly 800 pounds, are found off Florida and the Bahamas, and throughout the Caribbean.

After years of being overfished, harvest bans were imposed and they were listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The International Game Fish Association lists as the all-tackle world record a 680-pound grouper caught off Fernandina Beach in Florida (before the no-take rule) in 1961.

