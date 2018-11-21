The Long Weekend: This Is How You Maximize a Few Days Off

This video was produced in partnership with Michelin and the MICHELIN® Defender® LTX® tire. With a projected 85,000-mile tread life and a 70,000-mile warranty, the MICHELIN® Defender® LTX® tire is the perfect tire for any long weekend adventure.

The next time you’re planning a four-day weekend, break out a map, locate four adventures you’ve been thinking about doing, and ask yourself: Could I pull off all four of these and still make it back to work by Monday morning?

Pulling this off requires careful planning. What gear do you have, what gear do you need, and who’s going to let you borrow it? Who amongst your friends can take the days off? Who’s a reliable navigator when the GPS losing the cell signal? Who can take the days off, is a reliable navigator, and has awesome taste in music? Do you trust your truck to get you to every trail head and campground, and make it back to work on time without breaking a sweat?

If you’ve checked all of the above boxes, the last thing left to do is let the boss know you won’t be in on Thursday or Friday. You’ll want to pull this long weekend off before the temps drop too far, but if you can, it’ll pack the recharging punch of four weekends in one.

Ideal Camping Spots (for All Types of Outdoor Activities) to Visit This Fall

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!