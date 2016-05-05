Meet a real life professional fingerboarder





My middle school pursuits were definitely filled with hours of ignoring teachers while I battled friends with fingerboards and tech decks. It was a massive fad when I was that age and I know it’s had comebacks here and there. The interest for me was basically a way to kill some time and pretend I was skateboarding. Eventually I lost interest, or maybe they went out of style in our school. Regardless, I had no idea that there are actually professional fingerboarders these days and huge contests around the world.

Meet Mike Schneider, a 23-year-old from Andover, Massachusetts who owns Flatface Fingerboards. He also holds a big rendezvous event in Dracut, Massachusetts in “a big building filled with fingerboard parks.”

Not just a fingerboarder, Schneider also skates and sees the two also very closely related in his life. Pretty awesome to see somebody making a living at something a lot of kids have done at one point or another.

More from GrindTV

Blake Lively will fight great white shark according to second trailer for ‘The Shallows’

Action sports stars band together to make a better camera mount

6 ways to put together your backpacking kit on the cheap

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!