Meet a Siberian Samoyed dog who tows a skateboard instead of a sled

Coming across a Siberian Samoyed dog in Brisbane, Australia is a bit odd — the breed is meant for the Arctic and hauling sleds. Finding one in Brisbane who also loves towing his owner on a skateboard is just awesome.

Meet Bowlo and his owner Bowie. Instead of snowboarding these days, Bowie longboards the streets of Brisbane with Bowlo. The duo doesn’t seem to be out of place without snow, and Bowlo has taken to skateboarding just fine it seems.

