Meet Chevy’s New SUP-themed SUV





The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse SUP concept integrates one of the fastest-growing watersports — standup paddleboarding — with Chevy’s redesigned three-row SUV. Featuring unique graphics and other accessories, the concept incorporates a roof-mounted Chevrolet Accessories Standup Paddleboard Carrier by Thule® and a Riviera Paddlesurf paddleboard.

Inspired by Chevrolet’s full-size SUVs, the all-new 2018 Traverse has a new look, with purposeful proportions complemented by premium cues such as chrome accents, LED signature lighting and available LED D-Optic headlamps. Two new trim levels — the sporty RS and luxurious High Country — offer customers more choices for a personalized appearance. And with a range of Chevrolet Accessories choices such as the Standup Paddleboard Carrier, there are more ways to tune the Traverse to any lifestyle.

CONCEPT FEATURES

-Standup Paddleboard Carrier by Thule®*

-Blue Wave bodyside graphics and yellow stripes

-Dark Gray fascias, rockers and wheel opening trim

-Gloss Black bodyside molding

-Glass black foglamp bezels

-Riviera stand up paddleboard and paddle

-Tinted windows

CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES

-20-inch aluminum wheels in black with black lug nuts

-Black grille insert

-Black Chevrolet bowtie emblems

-Assist steps

-Trailer hitch kit

-All-weather floor liners in black

-Illuminated front door sill plates

-Integrated cargo liner in black

-Traverse-embroidered headrests

Related: The Dreamiest SUP-Mobiles on Earth

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!