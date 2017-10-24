Meet Chevy’s New SUP-themed SUV

CHEVROLET’S REDESIGNED CROSSOVER UPFITTED FOR STAND UP PADDLEBOARD ADVENTURES
The 2018 Chevrolet Traverse SUP concept integrates one of the fastest-growing watersports — standup paddleboarding — with Chevy’s redesigned three-row SUV. Featuring unique graphics and other accessories, the concept incorporates a roof-mounted Chevrolet Accessories Standup Paddleboard Carrier by Thule® and a Riviera Paddlesurf paddleboard.
Inspired by Chevrolet’s full-size SUVs, the all-new 2018 Traverse has a new look, with purposeful proportions complemented by premium cues such as chrome accents, LED signature lighting and available LED D-Optic headlamps. Two new trim levels — the sporty RS and luxurious High Country — offer customers more choices for a personalized appearance. And with a range of Chevrolet Accessories choices such as the Standup Paddleboard Carrier, there are more ways to tune the Traverse to any lifestyle.
CONCEPT FEATURES
-Standup Paddleboard Carrier by Thule®*
-Blue Wave bodyside graphics and yellow stripes
-Dark Gray fascias, rockers and wheel opening trim
-Gloss Black bodyside molding
-Glass black foglamp bezels
-Riviera stand up paddleboard and paddle
-Tinted windows
CHEVROLET ACCESSORIES
-20-inch aluminum wheels in black with black lug nuts
-Black grille insert
-Black Chevrolet bowtie emblems
-Assist steps
-Trailer hitch kit
-All-weather floor liners in black
-Illuminated front door sill plates
-Integrated cargo liner in black
-Traverse-embroidered headrests
