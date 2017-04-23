Meet the man who has been climbing Devils Tower for 45 years





It’s not everyday you meet a 65-year-old professional rock climbing instructor who is still at the top of his game. But that’s exactly who Frank Sanders is, and he’s devoted his last 45 years to climbing Devils Tower in Wyoming.

It was June of 1972 when Sanders first set eyes on the national monument. “It was intimidating, sure,” Sanders says in this video. “But that’s why I came all that way, to be intimidated.”

With somewhere around 2,000 ascents of the 5,112-foot tower, Sanders is dedicated to sharing the experience of conquering and being one with the tower.

“Devils Tower is an amazingly special place,” Sanders says. “It’s just like up and out of the prairie, like, what happened here? To me, in one word, the tower is home.”

