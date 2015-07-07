



As Shark Week viewers remain immersed in the fascinating universe of apex predators that rule the oceans, delivered each year in July by Discovery, experts are paying close attention to detail, and not all of them like what they’re seeing.

So far the most glaring example of sensationalism appears to have occurred during Sunday’s launch, with the episode, “Island of the Mega Shark.” It featured Andy Casagrande, Jeff Kurr and Dickie Chivell, who traveled to Mexico’s Guadalupe Island in an attempt to document the largest great whites at the remote island.

The shark they zoomed in on, while videotaping from their nearly invisible “ghost cage,” was described with great exuberance as possibly the largest shark ever videotaped, in excess of 20 feet and weighing perhaps 5,000 pounds. (See the video for the colorful narration, and some very cool footage.)

But on Monday the “Mega Shark” was identified by Nicole Nasby-Lucas and Michael Domeier of the Marine Conservation Science Institute as a well-known Guadalupe visitor named Tailscratch.

The researchers have have been studying and tagging white sharks at Guadalupe Island for more than 10 years, and took exception to claims that it was the largest shark ever filmed; that Tailscratch was obviously pregnant and “bursting,” and to methods used by the film crew to obtain a measurement of the massive shark.

Here’s Domeier’s assessment, posted to Facebook:

“Island of the Mega Shark was a very low point for Shark Week! The program is devoid of any meaningful new shark information while misleading the public on many fronts. The “Mega Shark” they film is Tailscratch, a shark we captured and tagged in 2009. Tailscratch is NOT more than 20′ long and she is NOT the largest shark ever filmed. There are far larger sharks at Guadalupe. “The method they use for measuring sharks is not accurate, since both the shark and the measuring stick must be in exactly the same plane. In fact, they measure the same shark twice during the program, once stating she is 12′ long and then later stating she is 16′ long. We know that shark too…that’s Lucy. “Our research has shown that Guadalupe Island is a mating site that is actively avoided by females that are pregnant. In fact, we tracked Tailscratch through a 2-year migration and she avoided the island when she was pregnant. When a large shark eats an elephant seal it looks huge; not even a trained scientist can tell the difference between a pregnant shark and one that has eaten an enormous meal. “The program describes an important mission to help scientists, meanwhile no scientists were on the trip and many of the films “discoveries” have been been previously discovered and published in scientific papers. Ugh!”

Domeier wasn’t the only critic. Florida-based shark researcher David Shiffman also chimed in, via Twitter:

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>So "Island of the Mega Shark" was…not good. But at least no wildlife harassment or completely made up nonsense! <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SharkWeek?src=hash”>#SharkWeek</a></p>— David Shiffman (@WhySharksMatter) <a href=”https://twitter.com/WhySharksMatter/status/617875427307032576″>July 6, 2015</a></blockquote>

