This 12-Minute POV Video of Surfing and Hiking in Hawaii is Mesmerizing

Mason Ho does not live a lame life. The 32-year-old is constantly scoring pumping surf––whether that be a wave park in Texas or a local North Shore reef. He’ll ride just about anything with a fin and documents countless rides for the rest of us to gawk at.

Ho recently used a GoPro Hero 9 to shoot a 12-minute POV video of him hunting barrels at a local reef break and strolling through the beautiful Waimea Valley. It’s basically a typical day in the life of Mason Ho, and he’s clearly been enjoying some mighty fine days.

