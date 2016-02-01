Mick Fanning announces separation from his wife





The emotional rollercoaster of the past year shows no signs of stopping for Mick Fanning, who confirmed via Facebook on Sunday evening that he and his wife of eight years, Karissa Dalton, are separated.

In a since-deleted Facebook post, the 34-year-old Australian surfer praised Dalton for sticking by his side through difficult times.

“I have nothing but love and respect for this woman,” Fanning wrote in the post that included a photo of the now-separated couple. “Karissa has stood by me since we first met in 2004. We have shared plenty of great times but more importantly she has helped me through some of the toughest moments in my life, especially this past year.”

As noted, the past year for Fanning has been filled with triumphs and tragedies.

In July, Mick famously came face-to-face with a massive great white shark during the finals of the J-Bay Open in South Africa, an incident that left him so shaken he conceded that he would be happy to never compete in surfing again.

He recovered from the terror of that event to return to surfing and dominate, all while becoming a spokesperson for shark attack victims everywhere. His social activism and success on the surf tour led to GQ Australia naming him the GQ Sportsman of the Year.

Any euphoria from that award, however, was short-lived.

Fanning headed into the last stop of the 2015 World Surf League Samsung Galaxy Championship Tour, the Billabong Pipe Masters in Hawaii, with the top ranking in the world in a congested world title chase.

Vying for his fourth world title, Fanning learned about the untimely passing of his older brother Peter just hours before having to paddle out into the surf.

RELATED: Mick Fanning chasing world title despite brother’s death

In the end, Fanning narrowly missed out on the world title, losing to Brazilian Adriano de Souza.

Now, after reports surfaced last year saying the couple was separating, Fanning has confirmed the rumor.

“There has been some speculation about our marriage coming to an end over the past six months,” Fanning wrote. “We refuted those claims because we were both committed to working things out since we separated last February. After giving it our all though, late last year we made the tough mutual decision to move on separately.”

More from GrindTV

9 outdoor products we can’t wait to get our hands on in 2016

What to do in Bend, Oregon

These yoga mats are made out of recycled wetsuits

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!