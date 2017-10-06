Mick Fanning surfs Eisbach River wave in Munich, Germany

Since having that run-in with a great white shark at Jeffreys Bay in 2015, Mick Fanning has been trying all sorts of different things. He’s surfed under the Northern Lights, gotten attacked by a dog, discovered a secret wave and so much more.

Well, Fanning’s tour around the world has just recently headed to Europe. With the waiting period for the Quiksilver Pro France surf contest about to get underway this weekend, Fanning has been doing a jaunt around Europe beforehand. And he made sure to make a stop in Munich, German to surf the famed river wave in the Eisbach River.

As you would expect, Fanning handily surfs the wave with no problems. He even gets a little river surfing party wave action in with fellow pro surfers Mitch Crews and Jack Freestone. And the local surfers give Fanning quite the show.

Check off another feat on the bucket list for Fanning, as he continues to keep trying new things all over the world.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!