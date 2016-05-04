Miley Cyrus gets new tattoo drawn by Kelly Slater

Stoked to do these little matching custom waves @kellyslater drew up for @mileycyrus @kalanimiller @elsapatakyconfidential @aprilmun 🏄🏽💖👼🏼🌈 A photo posted by Lauren Winzer 🐀 (@laurenwinzer) on Apr 30, 2016 at 7:53am PDT

When Kelly Slater isn’t scoring perfect Fijian waves with movie star Chris Hemsworth or being a 9/11 truther, he’s designing tattoos for celebrities like Miley Cyrus. Or at least that’s what the 11-time world champ recently did.

According to tattoo artist Lauren Winzer’s Instagram, she recently did matching tattoos for Cyrus, Kalani Miller (Kelly’s girlfriend), Elsa Pataky (Chris Hemsworth’s wife) and April Munro (wife of former CT surfer Luke Munro). As Winzer said in the post, the matching waves were drawn up by none other than Slater himself.

Kelly’s girlfriend Miller reposted Winzer’s Instagram post, giving Kelly thanks for the tattoo and saying, “When girls night out starts like this.”

Slater is no stranger when it comes to hanging with the celebrities, as he is truly the face of surfing around the world. And remember back in the 1990s when he dated Pamela Anderson in real life and had a recurring role on the hit show “Baywatch?”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8kLZws6De8

The 44-year-old Slater has been struggling on tour this year and has admitted he’s “in a long-term slump right now” and that retirement is definitely on his mind. Seems like he can definitely add Miley Cyrus tattoo designer to his other future career options of men’s fashion designer, politician and wave pool builder.

