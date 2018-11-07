From wandering the winding streets of Paris to sampling sushi in Japan, Milo Ventimiglia has picked up quite a few stamps in his passport. Although he has traveled all over the globe, the Men’s Journal November 2018 cover star approaches each new destination in the same way: As a student of the culture that surrounds him.

“I tend to like cultural trips,” he told Men’s Journal during the cover shoot. “For me, it’s always about history.”

That means lots of exploring (including throwing punches in some grungy boxing gyms), and it demands an open mind and a healthy dose of curiosity. Ventimiglia pointed out that it also sets him apart from many of his friends. No offense to beach lovers, but the This Is Us star would much rather mingle with locals on the street or sample the best dishes a city has to offer than stay parked in the sand for a few hours.

Museums, restaurants, stores—they’re all fair game when Ventimiglia travels, and he often documents his experiences with some choice snaps on Instagram. To make that vagabond mindset work, he has to be willing to ditch plans and just go with the flow.

“I like wandering around with a camera, getting lost,” he said.

Learn more about Ventimiglia’s favorite trips in the video above, and check out his profile in the November issue of Men’s Journal, on newsstands now.