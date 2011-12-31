Miss November 2011 Model Search Winner Victoria O’Day





Congratulations to 18-year old Victoria O’Day from Orlando, Florida! The blonde bombshell works at Quiet Flight Surf Shop in Orlando and dreams of going to Hawaii. We caught up with her for a bit more…

TransWorld SURF: Are you a surfer girl?

Any model that submits should be a surfer girl so to answer your question, yes!

Regular or goofyfoot?

Regular—but I can ride just as well goofy.

Got a boyfriend?

No, I don’t. My ex and I recently split and it’s for the better.

Why is it that so many models come out of Orlando?

There are beautiful people everywhere but there’s something about us Orlando girls—we know what we want and we aren’t afraid to pursue it.

Tell us something about yourself nobody knows.

I’m a pretty open girl so there isn’t much that people don’t know about me. However, I am a vegetarian and I paint…which only a few people know about.

To enter the TransWorld SURF Model Search email your photos to modelsearch@transworld.net. Please include your name, age, hometown, and some info about yourself. Monthly winners will receive prizes from B. Swim and Spy Optic.







For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!