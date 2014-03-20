



Model Search: Miss February 2014 Unveiled

Congratulations to 24-year old Miranda Carnicle from San Diego, California! Originally from Iowa, Miranda, aka Miss February 2014, moved to sunny San Diego a few years ago and “is in love with the water!” For her efforts, Miranda will be rocking a new bikini from B. Swim and sporting $250 worth of VonZipper goodies.

To enter the TransWorld SURF Model Search email your photos to modelsearch@transworld.net. Please include name, age, hometown, interests, and whatever else you think we should know about you. You must be 18 to enter.

Interview with Miss February 2014 Miranda Carnicle

TransWorld SURF: Occupation?

Miranda Carnicle: Aesthetician/ laser technician and future nurse.

Turn ons?

Boys on boards, scruff, confidence, intelligence, spontaneity.

Turn offs?

Cockiness, brags about money, lack of motivation, people who talk too much.

Are you regular or goofyfoot?

Totally goofy, regular is lame!

What’s your favorite beach in the world?

Favorite beach is a tough one…as long as I’m near the ocean I’m happy.

Last dirty joke you told?

I don’t tell dirty jokes…

If you could go on a date with any pro surfer, who would it be?

If it was possible, Andy Irons! R.I.P.

What would your last meal be?

My last meal would a grilled mahi mahi taco with extra avocado. I love seafood!

Guilty pleasure?

My guilty pleasure would be pineapple pizza—I can easily kill half a pie by myself.

Last movie you saw?

Last movie I watched was Anchor Man 2, “Stay classy San Diego!”

Last words?

Never grow up, it’s overrated!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!