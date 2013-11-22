Monster catfish landed after fishing line is cut





When fishermen are battling a 200-pound fish—or any size fish, for that matter—the last thing they want to do is cut the line.

But that is precisely what Sven Weide was forced to do while fighting a giant wels catfish in the Bo River of Italy, and it actually helped him land the monster fish that ended up tipping the scales at a whooping 232 pounds.

“Just after we started the fight from the dinghy, the fish planted itself under a fallen, sunken tree,” the German angler from the Quantum Sea Team said via a translation from Zebco Europe. “And it wouldn’t move. … Finally, with the help of Stefan Seuß and a second boat, Benjamin [Gründer] and I worked the fish free. It was perilous because we had to cut the tangled line and tie it together again in the blink of an eye.”

Frerk Petersen of Zebco Europe explained in an email to GrindTV Outdoor that the fishing line was tangled in the branches of the fallen tree and because of a heavy mist they had to wait a while to be able to see. Plus, they were helpless to do anything until the second boat arrived on the scene.

Using gaff hooks, the fishermen were able to remove much of the line from the branches, except for the tangle. So one angler held the line below the tangle leading to the fish as another cut the line above and below the tangle.

Had the fish made a sudden run for it, chances are it would have been lost.

Anglers then re-tied the line together, and managed to do it quickly.

“Two experienced anglers were doing it,” Petersen said. “They did not alert the obviously already tired fish in that dangerous moment. It worked, fortunately.”

After more than an hour battle, the fishermen managed to net the massive wels catfish and take it to shore to weigh it before releasing it.

The fish, caught earlier this month, was a special milestone for Black Cat Guiding Tours as it was the 20th wels catfish weighing over 220 pounds in the history of its company.

“However, anybody who thinks that, after so many giant specimens, the catches are a matter of routine would be vastly mistaken,” Petersen said.

As Weide proved with his catch.

Photos courtesy of Quantum Sea Team of Zebco Europe

