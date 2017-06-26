Montana skier dies after falling 2,000 feet in Beartooth Mountains





On Saturday, as reported by the Cody Enterprise, 19-year-old Benjamin Fern Tesseneer of Bozeman, Montana, died while skiing in the Beartooth Mountains near the Wyoming/Montana border after slipping and falling roughly 2,000 feet down a steep chute, suffering severe chest and head trauma during his fall.

According to NBC Montana, the fatal accident occurred in Park County, Wyoming shortly after noon on Saturday.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office had this to say in a press release:

On Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 1:21 p.m., the Park County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center was notified by Carbon County Montana Sheriff’s Office of a severely injured skier just south of Glacier Lake in the Beartooth Mountains approximately 500 feet south of the Wyoming/Montana state line. Carbon County deputies, Red Lodge Montana Search and Rescue, and a Life Flight helicopter from St. Vincent Medical Center in Billings were dispatched to the scene. Benjamin Fern Tesseneer, age 19 from Bozeman, Montana was climbing up a steep, rocky “shoot” with his sister, when he apparently fell some 2,000 feet, tumbling down the mountain. Tesseneer and his sister had both climbed up the “shoot”, however after approximately 1,000 feet, his sister decided not to go any further. Tesseneer then climbed an additional 1,000 feet alone before falling.

According to the Cody Enterprise, upon reaching Tesseneer, rescue teams immediately began performing CPR but discontinued lifesaving efforts after roughly 40 minutes with no results. The Cody Enterprise also reports that Tesseneer was not wearing a helmet.

