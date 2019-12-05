2. Channel Islands National Park

Southern California

The “Galápagos Islands of North America” possess some of the most numerous and largest sea caves in the world, mainly concentrated on the remote north shores of Anacapa and Santa Cruz islands. This windswept, volcanic chain of eight islands (five of which constitute the archipelago’s namesake national park) is only 60 miles west of Los Angeles. Painted Cave, one of the biggest grottos in the world, is located off the west end of Santa Cruz Island. It penetrates into the largest of California’s isles for 1,215 feet through four chambers and is loaded with bull sea lions.

Local Resource: Channel Islands Adventure Company

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!