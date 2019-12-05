3. Shell Beach

Central California

Local outfitters runs paddling tours through the concentrated through-caves along some of the most stunning coastline in California. You’ll have to share them with squadrons of California brown pelicans, plump harbor seals and southern sea otters, fastidious groomers wrapped in giant bladder kelp just outside the sea caves.

Local Resources: Central Coast Kayaks / Avila Beach Paddlesports

