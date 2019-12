4. Mendocino

Northern California

The Mendocino Bluffs are a paddler’s paradise. Bank on having the sea caves to yourself while weaving through wave-battered grottos and medieval-like archways, convenient haul-outs for cheeky pinnipeds and opportunistic ospreys.

Local Resource: Kayak Mendocino

