Olympic National Park, Washington



Paddle the lush, biodiverse waters of this Pacific Northwest gem, and its sea caves too. Specifically, the teeming waters of Freshwater Bay in the Strait of Juan de Fuca, and the rugged coastline of nearby Port Crescent, pictured.

Local Resource: Adventures Through Kayaking

Cascade Head, Northern Oregon



Cascade Head is Oregon’s longest sea cave. It’s also surrounded by other grottos and arches making for an epic kayaking experience.

Local Resource: Safari Town Surf

La Bufadora, Ensenada, Mexico

While all the tenderfoots are enjoying La Bufadora from above, the second largest blowhole in the world is way more pleasurable at sea level from the seat of a kayak. Other sea caves and coves abound near this marine geyser but there’s no denying the rush of water that spews over 60 feet skyward.

Local Resource: Baja Aquatics

