Mother’s Day Gifts for SUP Moms





Mother’s Day Gifts for SUP Women

Leave your Mother’s Day shopping woes behind; we’ve found a handful of gift options for the SUP-loving mom in your life. From SUP gear to SUP jewelry, SUP apparel and more, there’s something here for every special SUP momma. —Shari Coble





Standup Paddleboard Jewelry Charm

Mom can show her SUP spirit wherever she goes with this SUP and paddle charm. At 1/4 inch by 1 inch (5.87 mm by 22.59 mm) this little SUP charm is the perfect addition to a charm bracelet or a necklace. Available in Sterling Silver, Gold Plated, 10K Gold, 14K Gold, and White Gold.

$32, pleasureboatmarine.com







Big Board Schlepper

Give the gift of help this Mother’s Day with the Big Board Schlepper, a shoulder strap SUP carrier. This no-fuss shoulder strap for standup paddle boards features an extra thick shoulder cushion and non-slip neoprene pads to keep boards from sliding, as well as loops for mom to lock-in her paddle. Strap clips allow for easy change-outs with other straps, while the straps adjust up to an 81-inch circumference to hold even the biggest SUPs. Mom can stow the Schlepper in the accompanying fanny pack, which features extra pockets, a key loop and bottle bungee.

$40, surfoutfitter.com





Wild Blue Dream Customizable SUP Family Print

The treasure trove that is etsy.com offers standup paddleboard art from Colorado-based shop, Wild Blue Dream, by artist Julie Taylor. Offering unique family SUP prints that are completely customizable with names, colors, dates, locations, and more, this is a specialized SUP gift mom will surely swoon over—and enjoy for years to come.

$45, etsy.com





Tommy Bahama Art of Palms Full-Zip Jacket

Whether the mom in your life is cruising the beach post-paddle or relaxing with a glass of vino during happy-hour, she can enjoy a piece of paradise while sporting Tommy Bahama’s Art of Palms Full-Zip Jacket. This tropical palm-printed outer piece is made from a soft and stretchy cotton blend that maximizes comfort, while the funnel-neck feature cinches with a quick pull of the drawstrings to keep in warmth.

$128, tommybahama.com





SurfStow SUP Yoga Mat and Anchor Kit

It’s hard to find your center during your SUP yoga practice when you’re drifting into boat traffic or uncomfortable on your SUP. Allow mom to truly unwind during her SUP yoga sessions with the SurfStow yoga mat and anchor kit. Suction cups on the mat keep it from sliding across the board, while the added thickness of the mat provides extra cushion, stability, and comfort. The accompanying three-pound galvanized anchor features a 25-foot marine-grade rope attached to the in-line buoy, swivel clasp and leash loop to keep mom’s board in place; the anchor stows easily too, as it’s foldable and has a self-draining storage bag, too.

$99, westmarine.com





Dakine Mana Sarong

Dakine calls it a sarong, we call it a multifunctional accessory. Sure the tassel-lined sarong (80” length x 24”) looks great hugging hips, but, it can also be worn as a shawl or used as a beach throw. That’s three gifts in one and you’re done. The Mana Sarong is 100% rayon and is available in additional colors/patterns.

$35, store.dakine.com





OluKai Ho’opio Leather Slippers

Non-marking rubber outsole with textured pods for enhanced traction and durability. Anatomically molded micro-textured PU mid-sole with laser-etched hook logo. OluKai’s thermoset rubber—a compound of natural and synthetic gum rubber—is naturally be non-marking, so mom won’t need to worry about scuffs on her hardwood floor. Available in five metallic color combinations.

$75, olukai.com





Roxy Tomboy Straw Hat

The classic straw hat–with the addition of a Roxy patch—will receive mom’s stamp of approval this Mother’s Day. Protective, lightweight, and comfortable, it’s perfect for any beach day, and, all those weekends spent at kids’ soccer games, too.

$26, roxy.com





More women’s gear here.

