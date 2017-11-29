Moto Champ Ryan Dungey Hits Hidden Jumps in a Secret Cornfield





While motocross champion Ryan Dungey may have (shockingly) retired from competition earlier this year, he is of course still riding. The 27-year-old went out on top and has since headed back to his small town life in Minnesota.

Which presented an incredibly unique opportunity for Dungey: turning a 10-acre cornfield into a motocross track full of jumps, turns and rhythm sections.

The video “Homegrown” offers Dungey riding the secret cornfield track while talking about his legendary motocross career. He attributes his success to his Midwestern work ethic, admitting he was never the most talented or on the best equipment when he was younger.

