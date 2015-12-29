Motocross rider Cloud Toda died in foam pit accident





Freestyle motocross rider Cloud Toda died Tuesday in a foam pit accident near Tokyo, according to TRANSWORLD MOTOCROSS.

Toda was paralyzed from the waist down in 2008 in a factory riding test accident and was told he wouldn’t be able to walk again.

However, he didn’t let that stop him from riding and he had been on a modified bike since.

He was hoping to get an invite to the X Games Best Whip contest on his modified Suzuki RM-Z450.

According to TRANSWORLD MOTOCROSS, Toda was practicing whips off a 78-foot FMX ramp for a few months and was hoping to take the whips to dirt soon.

Today, he was practicing off the ramp and landed in the foam pit at the 774 compound. The hot engine caused the foam to combust, which is not uncommon.

Riders usually escape the fire by jumping out of the pit but tragically, Toda was unable to do so.

He was 35 years old.

A photo posted by Cloud Toda (@cloudtoda981) on Dec 19, 2015 at 7:00pm PST

