Motocross rider Jessy Nelson rides bike for first time after breaking back

This past August, 22-year-old motocross rider Jessy Nelson clipped a track marker at the Pro Outdoor Motocross Nationals in Unadilla, New York and severely crashed. Nelson ending up breaking his T4 and T5 vertebrae, stretching his spine and suffering paralysis from the mid-chest down.

Road2Recovery immediately stepped up to offer assistance, like they have for so many action sports stars who suffer severe injuries. This helped Nelson get back from the hospitals in New York to a rehabilitation center in Southern California geared to help those dealing with spinal cord injuries.

After many long months of slow progress, Nelson has been seeing some results. And just this week he finally got back onto a bike, announcing the big feat in an Instagram post:

Nelson describes the alterations him and his girlfriend Emily had to make so they could ride together:

“First ride on a bike in 6 months only had to bungie cord my feet to the pegs. Thanks @emily_everett5 for making my dreams come true 😘 she had to be my legs at the stop lights and shifting for me as well.”

Great to see Nelson getting back on two wheels after lots of hard rehab work. Hopefully he’ll be back controlling the bike all on his own in no time.

