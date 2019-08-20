Riding a motorcycle requires good balance and coordination—especially if you’re riding it while doing a headstand… facing backwards. Over the weekend, British stunt rider Marco George set a new record for the fastest headstand on a motorcycle: He hit 76 miles per hour, The Irish News reports.

George is a robotics engineer and a semi-pro stunt rider, according to The Irish News. He set the new record, which has yet to be officially certified, at the Straightliners World’s Fastest Wheelie Competition, held at an airfield in the U.K. He’d been hoping to double the previous record of 30 miles per hour.

“I don’t know what happened, I just clicked into the next gear of what I normally do and managed to pull a 76,” George told the PA news agency. “I feel amazing and relieved.”

On his first official run, he got up to 68 mph while doing a headstand. The founder of the event then encouraged him to try for 70 mph, which is the highest speed limit in the U.K. So George returned to the track and pushed himself over a few more runs. He finally topped out at 76 mph, and told ITV that’s “about the limit I think of what my core strength can hold.”

He posted the record-breaking ride in a video on Facebook. Check it out below:

But he also had other people to think about.

“I promised my mum that if I hit 70 I’d call it a day,” he said. “So I have to honour my promise to my mum because she’s not too happy with watching this.”