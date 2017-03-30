Motorcyclist flips off cliff, somehow only suffers broken shoulder





Motorcycle accidents can happen in a split second. And reaction is crucial to how bad they eventually become. One motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after flipping with his bike off a cliff this past weekend.

Video from fellow motorcyclist and friend David Park shows Willy losing control of his bike in Angeles National Forest and flipping over the guardrail (twice) and off a cliff while they were biking through Angeles National Forest in Arcadia, California on Sunday.

Park can be heard screaming expletives as he wonders if his friend is alive or dead. Immediately pulling over, Park hears Willy’s voice and rushes down the cliff to his aid. As Park told ABC News, “I thought he was dead.”

Somehow, Park finds Willy conscious and able to move — but does feel a strong pain in his left shoulder. Emergency medical teams show up quickly and Willy is airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Miraculously, Willy only suffers a broken shoulder. And, as Park notes in the video description, Willy’s motorcycle still runs after being removed from the tree it got stuck in. Certainly Willy was a lucky man that day.

