Mount Etna offers unique alternative for skiers





One doesn’t always need fresh powder to enjoy a day on the slopes. In fact, one doesn’t need any snow at all. In Sicily, Italy, a volcano will do.

Mount Etna, located on the east coast of Sicily, is one of the world’s most active volcanoes, having erupted every year but one since 2001.

In winter, it provides free riders a place to slalom, and when there isn’t any snow, the powdered volcanic ash provides a unique alternative.

Marco Tomasello, a ski instructor at Les Trois Vallees in France in the winter and a mountain guide on Mount Etna in the summer, took to the slopes with his friend Simone Braconi and produced a video of their descent:

Mount Etna is the top tourist attraction in Sicily with mountain biking, hiking, and horseback riding available—besides snow and ash skiing.

