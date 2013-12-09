Mountain goats videotaped fleeing avalanche





Skiers and snowboarders aren’t the only creatures that face avalanche danger. Mountain goats not only have to cope with perilous slides, they seem to know how to deal with them quite well.

The accompanying footage, in footage posted last week from the Roc de la Peche in the French Alps, shows nine chamois goats that suddenly become aware of a vast field of snow cascading toward them.

Five of the goats have the right idea: bolt downward and across the mountain and attempt to reach the perimeter before the slide reaches them (see arrow in top image).

The other four stand their ground and become buried, however, as onlookers can be heard expressing sadness and concern.

But then, one by one, the four goats emerge from beneath the snow cover and scamper toward safety, amid a chorus of cheers.

Presumably, for resort guests, that was the highlight of their trip.

