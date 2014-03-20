



Is Jules Domine Male Paddler of the Year?

VOTE NOW!

Cuando en Colombia (episode #3) from Mountain Mind Collective on Vimeo.

This winter a crew of paddlers from around the globe descended into the spectacular and little-known canyons of Colombia, tackling difficult Class V whitewater and battling ferocious flash floods. Todd and Brendan Wells’ production company Mountain Mind Collective was on hand to document the international team of paddlers — including Todd Wells, Ben Marr, Eric Parker, Jules Domine, Fabian Bonanno, Andrej Bijuklič, Mikaël Hyla and Jean Rigole — as they explored the remote waterways, dense jungles and turbulent whitewater of the Suarez, Samana and Caldera rivers.

Cuando en Colombia is the first in a series of Mountain Mind Collective feature episodes debuting exclusively on CanoeKayak.com. Stay tuned for more of the team’s visual journeys to some of the planet’s most stunning and wild rivers this paddling season. Click to follow Mountain Mind Collective on VIMEO and FACEBOOK.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

