MT Locals Show Pro Skier Marcus Caston What Bozeman Has to Offer





Finding a travel destination that can cater to almost every single type of outdoor enthusiast can be a tough thing to tackle.

Then add in the creature comforts, like comfortable accommodations, a lively food scene and social atmosphere, and it can make the search for the perfect outdoor getaway seem that much more elusive.

Bozeman, Montana, however, just might be your one-stop-shop. We think you’d be hard-pressed not to find something for everyone you know who has an affinity for the outdoor lifestyle.

“Bozeman’s just got a lot going on,” says pro skier Marcus Caston. “You can do pretty much any outdoor activity you can think of.”

“There are rivers everywhere, it’s surrounded by mountains, and it’s just a really beautiful city,” continues Caston.

While there, Caston hooked up with local fisherwoman, Lindsay Koenig (aka “The Trout Princess”), for a crash course in fly fishing.

“I’m pretty excited to check out something new, and I could use a day out of boots, so this seems like the perfect way to spend it,” says Caston.

Having never fly-fished before, Caston relied heavily on Koenig’s expertise during the guided trip, and ended up having a fantastic time while learning a new outdoor skill.

“Bozeman is really unique in the sense that it’s extremely close to a bunch of world-class rivers, which include the Gallatin, Yellowstone and Madison,” says Koenig. “We have access to such amazing opportunities for fly fishing and guiding. And it’s a blast to be able to show people what I get to do everyday.”

Not to mention its bustling social scene of bars and restaurants up and down Main Street — Bozeman is the perfect place to enjoy some local flavor.

“Main Street Bozeman is just a hub of activity with all these cool buildings, and tons of good restaurants and bars,” says Caston.

If you haven’t ever considered Bozeman as your next adventure destination, then you will want to put it on your radar. For getting outside and enjoying the beautiful things that the world has to offer, Bozeman appeals to all walks of life.

