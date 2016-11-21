Mysterious hairy creature purported to be Yeti captured on Russian dashcam

A dashcam video has emerged from Russia that shows a mysterious hairy creature crossing a snowy road, and those in the car claim it was Yeti, also known as the Abominable Snowman.

Some friends were traveling at night near the Ural Mountains in the Republic of Bashkortostan when the hairy creature walking upright crossed at a distance in front of them.

They immediately stopped the car and discussed in Russian what they just saw.

“I mean it could have been someone’s cruel prank,” Vadim Gilmanov, the driver from nearby Uchali, told local TV, according to Russia Today. “But on the other hand, who else could dash out so quickly in the middle of the night? In the middle of nowhere.”

For those in the everything-on-the-internet-is-real camp, the creature does negotiate the snowy conditions quite adroitly and leaves tracks in the snow.

For the skeptics of Yeti, Bigfoot and the Loch Less Monster, the 23-second video can easily be dismissed as a prank, particularly since this stretch of road in Russia “is famed for its Yeti sightings, which are mainly dismissed as hoaxes,” according to the Daily Mail.

The U.K. newspaper reported that sightings of the Abominable Snowman date to before the 19th century with the first accounts coming from Buddhists who thought the creature inhabited the Himalayas. Interest then grew in the 20th century.

The Daily Mail led a trip called the Snowman Expedition in 1954 to Everest. During the trip mountaineering leader John Angelo Jackson photographed ancient paintings of Yetis and large footprints in the snow. A number of hair samples were also found that were believed to have come from a Yeti scalp. British mountaineer Don Whillans claimed to have witnessed a creature when scaling Annapurna in 1970.

Russia Today wrote that the KP daily reported multiple sightings of a Yeti in 2004 in the same part of Russia and that according to local folklore in this region, a tall hairy creature known as Shurale tickles his victims to death.

No doubt the skeptics are laughing over the latest “sighting.”

