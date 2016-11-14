Mysterious houseboat from Canada washes ashore in Ireland; message found inside





A mysterious wooden houseboat last spotted two months ago in Newfoundland, Canada, washed ashore on a beach in northwest Ireland on Sunday after drifting more than 2,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean, the BBC and Irish Mirror reported.

A person walking the beach at Cross Beach in County Mayo discovered the strange houseboat and contacted the authorities.

Michael Hurst of the Ballyglass Coast Guard was responsible for securing the quirky vessel, which is adorned with solar panels on the roof.

“My main concern, when I did see it, was number one to actually secure the vessel so that it doesn’t drift out and cause any dangers to other shipping,” Hurst told CBC News. “And number two was to make sure there was actually nobody on board the vessel.”

Nobody was on board, but the owner left a message on an inside wall that read:

“I, Rick Small, donate this structure to a homeless youth to give them a better life that Newfoundlanders choose not to do! No rent. No mortgage. No Hydro.”

Small, a Canadian environmentalist, made news last year when he cycled from Thunder Bay, Ontario, to Newfoundland and Labrador on a solar-powered tricycle.

Timothy John Ewart of Conception Bay in Newfoundland saw the houseboat on a beach near his home one day last year. He spoke with Small, who told him he planned to sail across the Atlantic.

“The boat’s steering system was only a piece of plywood bolted to a PVC pipe,” Ewart told the BBC. “And the motors barely had enough power to move.

“When he left our area, he was standing on the top using a long 2-by-4 to push his way out because the current was stopping the boat.”

According to the Mirror, Small built the houseboat with lumber in Conception Bay, stuffing it with insulation foam for floatation and sealing the seams with tar. He installed solar panels on the roof and had a small electric motor.

He sailed it as far as Portugal Cove in Newfoundland where he eventually abandoned it, the Mirror reported.

The weird boat from yesterday is starting to break up on the rocks. pic.twitter.com/aRnokVkuHC — Mark Dobbin (@MarkDobbin) August 2, 2016

The Irish Coast Guard contacted its counterpart in Canada and received additional information.

“They said the owner was hoping to cross the Atlantic in it, but they managed to discourage him,” a spokesman told The Independent. “It was last seen in Portugal Cove in Newfoundland during the summer and it broke loose.

“The Halifax authorities were amazed it made it to Ireland and was in one piece.”

Now, the locals in Ireland are talking about making it a tourist attraction on the Wild Atlantic Way tourist route.

