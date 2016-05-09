Mystery surrounds ghost ship that drifts ashore in Liberia





A Panamanian oil tanker, the last official location of which was reported as being off the coast of Senegal on April 21, drifted ashore on a beach in Liberia last week without a captain or crew on board in a mystery that has authorities baffled.

The Tamaya 1, heading for the port of Dakar, Senegal, washed up on a beach near Robertsport where locals discovered and reported the ghost ship May 3, according to RT.com and the Mirror.

Preston Veteran Gayflor of Farbric Radio reported that Kru fishermen had seen the oil tanker being controlled by strong winds and rough seas. Farbric Radio also said the beached vessel had already been vandalized, no doubt because local authorities were lax in taking control of the ship.

In fact, it took state security two days before learning about the presence of the abandoned ship, the Daily Observer in Liberia reported.

“Which raises the question: how could the security officers not know what was unfolding?” a Robertsport resident told the Daily Observer. “That it took over two days before they knew about the ship’s presence is troubling.”

Another resident said, “What about the Coast Guard officers whose duty is to know about ships that enter Liberian territorial waters? This is all the more worrisome for some of us—that our security apparatus should be ready at all times and not be sleeping after something huge has happened.”

A team from the Liberia Coast Guard and Maritime Chief Security assured local residents that the vessel posses no security threat, Farbric Radio reported.

Additionally, the team revealed that all communications and other major parts of the ship had been removed by unknown individuals, and operational documents were not current with some dating from 2014 and before.

Of course, the biggest mystery is what happened to the captain and the crew.

“Our best bet is that the vessel’s owner might have gone broke and had no money to pay crew members and therefore, the crew abandoned the ship,” a source with the National Port Authority told the Daily Observer.

But Farbric Radio raised the specter of piracy.

“Recently, the Maritime Connector on its website quoted Shipping Officials as saying Pirate gangs in West Africa are switching to kidnapping sailors and demanding ransom rather than stealing oil cargoes as low oil prices have made crude harder to sell and less profitable,” it wrote.

Splash247 reported that “speculation is mounting that the crew…have been taken hostage” while others believe the ship, managed by Sodatra in Dakar, was simply abandoned since its classification had been withdrawn.

From RT.com:

While piracy has witnessed an overall decline on a global scale so far this year, violent attacks have worsened in the seas off West Africa where 44 seafarers have been captured already in 2016, according to the International Maritime Bureau. There were 20 pirate attacks off the coast of Liberia in 2014, according to World Atlas.

Authorities reportedly made some arrests for looting, and crude oil and other valuables from the ship were retrieved.

The investigation is ongoing.

