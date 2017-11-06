NASCAR Victory Burnout Went Extra Long and Shredded Driver’s Car





Most sports have their victory celebrations. Football you get the end zone dance, surfing has the claim and NASCAR offers the infield donut.

Except lately, some drivers have been doing burnouts on the track instead. Burnouts, typically more associated with the drift world rather than NASCAR, are always enjoyable to watch. And this gem by driver Kevin Harvick after his victory this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway is one of the better ones we’ve seen in a while.

Harvick’s extra long victory burnout created one heck of a cloud of smoke, and even caused some pretty good damage to Harvick’s number-4 car.

According to Jalopnik, the burnout was about 200 feet. They also speculate that some of the recent post-victory burnout celebrations may be a way to hide illegal car modifications — but that is completely undetermined.

Either way, epic burnouts like these are certainly a fine addition to the list of victory celebrations in sports.

