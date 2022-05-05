On the Ground With National Geographic Explorer Chris Boyes

“Congo. That word, it’s just different. It’s been in my dreams my whole life,” says Chris Boyes, a conservationist and explorer for National Geographic who has dedicated his life to uncovering the last wild places across Africa. “The upper reaches of many rivers in high Africa are harsher, more remote, and less populated. We have a huge opportunity to protect these places before they’re developed and damaged.”

Born and raised in South Africa, Boyes was a founding member of the Okavango Wilderness Project, which helped revolutionize the research possibilities in these remote watersheds. In 2010, Boyes started surveying the rivers of the Okavango, from small tributaries to major thoroughfares. As one of the world’s largest wetlands and the source of water for a million people, it took him a decade to document the watershed, using motorbikes, fatbikes, six-meter-long fiberglass canoes, and 4×4 vehicles.

“The Okavango took our love for the bush to another level. It helped us put our knowledge to practice and gave us a model to work off,” says Boyes. “We raised millions of dollars for research in the Okavango ,and now we’re expanding our horizons. We’ll soon launch similar projects for the other major rivers across Africa: the Congo Wilderness Project, the Zambezi, and eventually the Nile.”

Expeditions on the horizon

Most of the research Boyes does is during winter months in the southern hemisphere, from May to August, when rivers are high and temps are mild. This enables his team to travel faster and collect more data. This year, he plans to embark on two major expeditions, which typically last two to four months.