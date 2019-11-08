



If you want to have some adventure in a National Park this Monday, November 11, you can do it for free. All national park sites across the country will be waiving entrance fees for Veterans Day. This fee free day will be the last one of 2019.

“The entrance fee-free days hosted by the National Park Service are special opportunities to invite visitors, volunteers and veterans to celebrate some important moments for our parks and opportunities for service in those parks,” National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith said in an announcement on the NPS website.

There are over 400 sites across the country that are part of the National Parks System, including places like Yosemite National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, and Yellowstone National Park.

In 2020, there will be five more fee-free days at National Parks across the United States, with the first coming on January 20 on Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. The other fee free days include April 18, the first day of National Park Week; August 25, for the National Park Service’s birthday; September 26, in honor of National Public Lands Day; and on November 11, again for Veterans Day.

If you need some ideas about what to do or which National Park to visit, we have a few options for you to check out:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!