Need to Know Episode 1: Make Your Pick

The Canoe & Kayak team captures an introductory kayak adventure in the golden Pacific backwaters of coastal Southern California to spell out everything that a first-time paddler needs to know about kayak touring in order to launch a flatwater paddling trip of his or her own.

To start the process, even picking out the right touring kayak can be an intimidating task. Determining the intended use, however, will help first-time paddlers hone in on the right type of kayak. Episode One tackles the main, first question for intrepid beginner touring kayakers, namely, if they should be looking for a sit-on-top or a sit-inside kayak.

— Stay tuned for Episode 2: Transporting your Kayak, the next video in Pelican Kayaks’ Need to Know series, debuting Tues. May 10.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

