New Jersey doctor arrested for attacking 12-year-old skier





While every skier has probably felt their blood boil once or twice after being cut off on a ski slope, one New Jersey doctor took it to another level by allegedly launching into a “ski rage” and punching a 12-year-old skier in the mouth after the child fell into him during a Valentine’s Day ski trip.

Samuel G. Caruthers, a 44-year-old anesthesiologist from Mountain Lakes, New Jersey, was skiing with his own child Sunday at the Mountain Creek ski resort when the victim reportedly fell into Caruthers and his child on the mountain.

According to a statement by Vernon police Lieutenant Keith Kimkowski, Caruthers then punched the boy in the mouth and struck him with the end of a ski pole in what is being referred to as a “ski rage incident.”

Kimkowski mentioned that the boy was visibly injured when police arrived on the scene to arrest Caruthers, who was released later in the day pending a court date in Sussex County Superior Court.

RELATED: Skier pushes snowboarder off chairlift in Aspen

Yet, despite the seemingly damning nature of the events, Caruthers’ attorney, Robert Dunn, insists that the incident was a misunderstanding.

“My client had no intention of causing any harm to this young man,” Dunn told NJ.com. “It was more in the nature of an accident. My client is sorry for any misunderstanding.”

Caruthers currently faces charges of second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. If convicted, Caruthers could potentially have his medical license revoked in New Jersey.

More from GrindTV

7 surfers with a future in politics

Skateboarders say farewell to Philadelphia’s Love Park

Indoor cycling that doesn’t suck

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!