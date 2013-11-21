New Guinness Record: 2,099 Boats





It’s official. History’s largest conglomeration of canoes and kayaks became a Guinness Record last Aug. 31 at the Suttons Bay Floatilla 2013 in Michigan. Guinness, which keeps track of such things, certified the record on Wednesday, reports the Michigan news site www.mlive.com.

Floatilla manifested itself as a multicolored blob of 2,099 canoes and kayaks, eclipsing the previous mark of 1,902 boats set on New York’s Fourth Lake in September, 2011.

According to the Guinness rules, the flotilla had to be a contiguous floating raft of touching kayaks and canoes held together for at least 30 seconds. Guinness verified the count using aerial photos. What’s the point, you ask? The event raised $50,000 for Suttons Bay Public Schools.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

