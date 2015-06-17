



A newly discovered type of octopus with large puppy-dog eyes and a soft and round, gelatinous body, is being described by some as the cutest octopus ever to scurry across the ocean floor.

And it might soon be given the scientific name, Opistoteuthis Adorabilis, because, as scientist Stephanie Bush says in the video report by Science Friday, “They are just…. really cute.”

Scientists have actually collected this type of octopus, from the depths of Monterey Bay, since 1990. But only recently did they discovered that it was a unique type requiring its own scientific classification, as part of the genus Opisthoteuthis.

Bush, who is jointly on staff at the Monterey Bay Aquarium and the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, told Science Friday:

“As someone that’s describing the species you get to pick what the specific name is, one of the thoughts I had was making it Opisthoteuthis Adorabilis – because they’re really cute.”

The octopus is said, in a tweet issued Wednesday by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, to resemble the character Pearl from the Pixar film, “Finding Nemo.”

United Press International reports that the squishy critter looks more like the offspring of a Pokemon and Pacman character.

But it still does not have a name, and that may not come for some time, given that papers are still being written and specimens are still being studied.

But Adorabilis, it seems, is a fitting name sure to stick.

