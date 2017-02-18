Nicole Pacelli’s Massive Jaws Tow-in

Brazilian paddler Nicole Pacelli is no stranger to big waves. She’s a staple in the Jaws lineup and is always hunting for the next big swell. In this video, she rides a massive wave at Jaws that got her nominated for the 2017 Billabong Ride of the Year.

of Nicole Pacelli.

Watch Nicole SUP surf a massive wave at Jaws.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

