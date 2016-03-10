No nets, no ropes, no fear: Video shows daredevil climbing to terrifying heights





A daredevil who goes by the name of Urban Endeavors endured 50 mph wind gusts and the thought of dying to successfully climb what once was the world’s tallest structure, a 1,550-foot TV tower built in the 1960s.

It’s the fourth-tallest structure in the world today, according to the Daily Mail, which featured video of the daring and downright scary climb, for which the climber used the outside diagonal beams.

“The only thing worrying me was that I had no control over them randomly turning the antenna on, effectively killing me,” Urban Endeavors told Caters News via the Daily Mail. “This was a hard thing to put out of my mind.

“Also, when the wind kicked up and made the tower sway, that got me sweating a little bit. Usually when I climb my mind is very calm, focusing only on my body movements…

“Most of the duration of the climb my nerves were under control.”

And that’s not bad for someone who used to be afraid of heights. Here’s video of his climb completed without nets, ropes or a safety harness:

“After many arm cramps, snack breaks, and moments of clarity, I found myself on the ground again safe and sound,” Urban Endeavors said.

The tower is located in Blanchard, North Dakota. To prepare for the climb, he practiced on two other radio towers that are among 15 other major climbs.

“I’ve ascended structures including skyscrapers, bridges, signs, cranes and chimneys,” he said. “Less than one year ago I was terrified of heights.

“I had a vision of a climb and realized no one was going to do it for me, I had to do it. Starting small and working my way up, training every day, I dedicated most of my time and money to this dream.

“It’s enlightening having only yourself to depend on to stay alive.”

